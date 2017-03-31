No injuries reported in St. Charles house fire

No one was injured when a house caught fire Thursday morning in west suburban St. Charles.

Firefighters responded at 11:27 a.m. to a house fire in the 3400 block of Oxbow Lane, according to a statement from the St. Charles Fire Department. Crews arrived at 11:32 a.m. and forced entry into the house to find a fire in the kitchen.

It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, the fire department said. No one was home at the time, and the fire was reported by a neighbor.

The fire is believed to be accidental but remains under investigation, the fire department said.

The estimated loss is about $90,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, the fire department said. The home is inhabitable and its occupant will stay with relatives.