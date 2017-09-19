No injuries reported in Wheaton house fire

No injuries were reported in a house fire Monday afternoon in west suburban Wheaton.

About 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported house fire at 1587 Burning Trail, according to a statement from the Wheaton Fire Department.

The fire in the single-family home and the attic was brought under control within minutes, fire said. The house was unoccupied at the time.

Investigators from the fire department determined the cause of the blaze was accidental and related to smoldering materials within a trash container.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to the damage and turned back over to the property owner after the fire, the statement said. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

