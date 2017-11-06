No injuries reported in Woodlawn apartment fire

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an apartment building early Sunday in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at 1:21 a.m. to the blaze on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 6100 block of South Drexel, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was struck out by 1:44 a.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Illinois Department of Human Services was called to the scene to assist with housing, but it was not immediately known how many residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.