No injuries when Metra UPN train strikes vehicle in Wilmette

No one was injured when a Metra train on the Union Pacific North line struck a vehicle Monday night in north suburban Wilmette.

Train 361, scheduled to arrive in Waukegan at 8:54 p.m., was stopped after it struck a vehicle about 8:15 p.m. at the crossing on Oakwood Avenue near Green Bay Road, Wilmette police and Metra said.

The train “clipped” the vehicle at the crossing with the train tracks, police said. No one was injured.

Trains were moving again by 9:50 p.m. with “extensive delays,” Metra said.