No one hurt in high-rise kitchen fire in Evanston

A high-rise kitchen fire happened Tuesday morning at The Mather in north suburban Evanston.

At 11:37 a.m., fire officials were dispatched to The Mather at 425 Davis St. for a kitchen fire on the 9th floor, Evanston Fire Department said. When officials arrived the sprinklers were on.

The fire was caused by a stovetop burner being left on, igniting a basket of goods on the counter top, fire said.

Officials ventilated the apartment and assisted with cleanup, fire said. No residents or firefighters were injured.