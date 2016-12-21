Shots fired near Waukegan school

Waukegan police are investigating after shots were fired near a school Tuesday afternoon.

Alternative/Optional Education Center students were in the 900 block of Glen Rock Avenue about 12:40 p.m. when a white car drove past and someone inside fired shots, according to Waukegan police.

The students ran back to the school in the 1000 block of Glen Rock Avenue and reported the shooting.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the street, police said.

The white car, driven by a Hispanic male, was last seen heading south on Lincoln Avenue, police said. It is not known if the students were the intended targets.

The AOEC campus and the Waukegan High School Washington Campus were both placed on a soft lockdown, police said.