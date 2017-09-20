No one injured after dryer catches fire at Wheaton home

No injuries were reported after a clothing dryer caught fire Wednesday at a home in west suburban Wheaton.

Firefighters responded about 1 a.m. to a structure fire at a home in the 1300 block of East Illinois Street, according to the Wheaton Fire Department. The blaze, which appears to have started in the dryer and extended to an adjoining room, was brought under control within minutes.

The home’s occupants escaped safely, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The fire was found to be accidental, and the home was deemed uninhabitable due to smoke damage, the fire department said. The estimated damage to the home wasn’t immediately made available.