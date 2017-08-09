No one injured when Metra train strikes car in Park Ridge

No injuries were reported after a Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train struck a car Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Train 625, scheduled to arrived in Harvard at 5:24 p.m., struck a car about 4:05 p.m. near the Park Ridge Metra station, according to Metra and a spokeswoman for the city of Park Ridge.

The train, which left Chicago at 3:45 p.m., was running express to its next stop in Des Plaines.

No one, including the car’s driver, was injured in the crash.

As of 4:45 p.m., trains were stopped in both directions, Metra said.