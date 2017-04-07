No one injured in Edgewater roof collapse

No one was injured when a roof collapsed Tuesday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded about 8:05 a.m. to a still and box alarm in the 1100 block of West Thorndale, where the roof had collapsed, according to Chicago Fire Media.

No injuries were reported, and the alarm had been struck out by 8:11 a.m., Fire Media said.

The city building department, as well as electric and gas companies were responding to the incident, Chicago Fire Media said.