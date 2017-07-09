No one injured in Elgin house fire

No injuries were reported following a house fire Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters responded about 3:45 p.m. to a call of a blaze at a single-family home in the 1100 block of Royal Boulevard, according to the Elgin Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home.

The fire was struck out after being contained to the first-floor kitchen area, the fire department said. The occupants weren’t at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Smoke and heat damage was estimated at upwards of $50,000, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday night.