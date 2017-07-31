No one injured in fire at Naperville storage building and trailer

No injuries were reported early Saturday after a fire tore through a storage building and trailer in west suburban Naperville.

Fire crews were alerted about 3:20 a.m. to a possible rubbish fire and smoke in the 28W200 block of 87th Street, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

A single company was initially dispatched to fight the blaze, but after receiving multiple reports of a possible structure fire, the alarm was upgraded and additional crews were sent to assist, fire officials said.

The first unit arrived on scene within six minutes of the original call and reported a fire in a large building and mobile home trailer used for storage, the fire department said. Crews determined no one was in the buildings based on information from the owner. No injuries were reported.

The main body of the fire was struck out within 15 minutes, the fire department said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.