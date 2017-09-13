No one injured in Naperville house fire

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Wednesday evening at a house in west suburban Naperville.

Firefighters responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a blaze in a single-family home in the 1800 block of Paddington Avenue, according to the Naperville Fire Department. The residents were able to safely make their way out of the home after being alerted to the blaze by a smoke detector.

The fire, which was found burning in the home’s back bedroom, was quickly struck out, the fire department said.

After a city inspector deemed the home uninhabitable, a volunteer with the American Red Cross provided assistance to the residents, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire department said.