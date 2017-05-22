No one injured in vacant residential building fire in Lake Zurich

No one was injured when a vacant residential structure caught fire Saturday in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.

The Wauconda Fire District responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Old McHenry Road where heavy fire was coming through the roof of the medium, two-story building, according to a statement from the fire district. The fire was so heavy crews could not enter the structure, so they began defensive fire operations.

By 10:30 p.m., the fire was deemed under control, and crews began searching for hidden fire until about midnight, the fire district said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, the fire district said.