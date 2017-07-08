No one injured when person crashes SUV during Calumet Heights shootout

No injuries were reported after a person crashed an SUV during a shootout early Monday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:23 a.m., a 39-year-old man was driving a white 2015 Dodge Charger southbound in the 9500 block of Stony Island Avenue when another male driving a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

The 39-year-old, who has a valid concealed carry permit, then returned fire at the shooter, who crashed his car before running away from the scene, police said. The Dodge sustained damage from the gunfire, but the driver was not injured.

No one was in custody, police said.