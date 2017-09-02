No weapon found after man shot by Amtrak cop near Union Station

Police cordon off streets near Union Station after a shooting on Wednesday night. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

An on-duty Amtrak police officer — apparently responding to a robbery — shot a man Wednesday night about a block south of Union Station in the West Loop.

But as of Thursday afternoon, Chicago police, the agency leading the criminal investigation of the incident, had not found a weapon belonging to the man, said CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer opened fire about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Van Buren and Canal streets, striking the 25-year-old man in the left shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A law enforcement source said the officer opened fire while responding to a robbery and was not hurt. Police said money and narcotics were recovered from the man at the scene.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds confirmed in an email that a police officer for the rail agency was involved in the shooting, but did not release more details. She said the investigation would be led by Chicago Police.

The shooting occurred in the middle of the block on the east side of Canal, which was blocked to foot and vehicle traffic between Jackson and Van Buren, where about 15 law enforcement officers congregated.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday morning and no further details were available, police said.

Contributing: Stefano Esposito, Sam Charles