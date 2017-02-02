No Wisconsin trip, but Trump greets Harley riders at White House

US President Donald Trump jokes with reporters after greeting Harley-Davidson executives and union representatives on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. | AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

President Donald Trump says bikers were with him all the way during his campaign.

Trump met a group from Harley-Davidson Thursday after they rolled up to the south lawn of the White House. He greeted the five bikers warmly, saying, “Made in America, Harley-Davidson.”

Trump added that during the campaign, bikers “were with me all the way.”

But he did not hop on for a ride. Trump joked to the journalists gathered to watch the welcome: “Boy, would you like to see me fall off one of these!”

Earlier this week, Trump cancelled a Thursday trip to Wisconsin, where Harley-Davidson is located. CNN reported that the cancellation stems from Harley-Davidson’s discomfort in hosting the president during expected protests over his executive order banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the United States.