Non-takeover bank robbery reported in Elmwood Park

A non-takeover bank robbery was reported Monday afternoon in west suburban Elmwood Park.

At 3:13 p.m., a man entered and robbed the U.S. Bank branch at 7312 W. Grant Ave., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound, black man in his mid 30s, Croon said. He was wearing black pants and a polo shirt.

No other details were immediately available.