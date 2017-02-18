North Carolina fugitive arrested in Oswego

A wanted fugitive from North Carolina was captured earlier this month in west suburban Oswego.

U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Bruno Rendina Feb. 8 near Route 31 and Etsinger Road in Oswego, according to a statement from the Kendall County sheriffs office. Rendina, who was wanted in Union County, North Carolina, for kidnapping and rape charges, had been a fugitive since Sept. 9, 2016.

“The Kendall County sheriff’s office will not tolerate fugitives hiding in Kendall County,” Sheriff Dwight A. Baird said in the statement. “Fugitives will be apprehended and brought back to justice.”