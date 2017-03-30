North Carolina OKs rolling back ‘bathroom bill’

In this March 28 photo, Republican leaders Rep. Tim Moore (left), and Sen. Phil Berger, hold a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. On Wednesday night, North Carolina Republican lawmakers said that they have an agreement with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill." | Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill rolling back North Carolina’s contentious LGBT “bathroom bill” has passed the General Assembly and is now headed to the governor’s desk.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he supports the measure. Republican legislative leaders announced a compromise with the governor late Wednesday night and the measure passed quickly in both the Senate and the House on Thursday.

Not everyone is pleased with the deal. Social conservatives would prefer to have House Bill 2 stay on the books. Gay rights groups believe the replacement bill still allows discrimination.

At least one member of Bruce Springsteen’s band, which canceled a concert last year over the law that limits LGBT protections, wasn’t satisfied.



Guitarist Steven Van Zandt tweeted Thursday that “It ain’t over until the LGBT community and the ACLU say it’s over.”

Those groups oppose the new bill, saying it still legalizes discrimination.

The new law eliminates a rule on transgender bathroom use. It also says state legislators — not local government or school officials — are in charge of policy on public restrooms.

House Bill 2 had also restricted local governments’ ability to enact nondiscrimination ordinances. Under the bill approved Thursday, local governments can’t pass new nondiscrimination protections for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.

In April, Springsteen and the band canceled their show in Greensboro because of HB2, which Van Zandt described as an “evil virus.”