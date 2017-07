North Chicago man wins $100K lottery prize

A north suburban man won $100,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Thaxter Hurd was at the Speedway gas station at 2932 Belvidere Road in Waukegan when be bought and scratched a “Million $$ Match” ticket to instantly win the prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I plan to pay bills and do some home improvements,” Hurd, a North Chicago resident, said.

The store received a bonus of $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.