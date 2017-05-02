North Side burglaries prompt community alert

Police are warning residents of burglaries on the North Side in the last few weeks.

In each burglary, people have entered the home through windows or doors and stolen electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to the alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 3 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 5800 block of North Medina

between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 5400 block of North Mulligan

between 4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 1 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 4800 block of North Mulligan

between 9 a.m. and 4:37 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 5500 block of North Melvina

between 12:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 6200 block of W. Gregory

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263