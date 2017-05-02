Police are warning residents of burglaries on the North Side in the last few weeks.
In each burglary, people have entered the home through windows or doors and stolen electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to the alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
- about 3 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 5800 block of North Medina
- between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 5400 block of North Mulligan
- between 4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 1 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 4800 block of North Mulligan
- between 9 a.m. and 4:37 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 5500 block of North Melvina
- between 12:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 6200 block of W. Gregory
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263