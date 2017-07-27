North Side lane closures scheduled next month for road, sidewalk work

Lane closures are scheduled to begin next month on the North Side for resurfacing and sidewalk improvements.

Daily lane closures are scheduled to begin August 15 on Ridge Boulevard from Fargo Avenue to Devon Avenue, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The project will resurface the roadway and add new sidewalk ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The overall project is expected to be completed this fall, IDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra times for trips through the area, IDOT said.