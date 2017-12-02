North suburban man wanted for selling drugs, gun found in Florida

A north suburban man who allegedly sold drugs and a gun to an undercover sheriff’s detective in Lake County last year has been taken into custody in Florida.

A warrant was issued in September 2016 for Keonte D. Wilson, 27, of the 2800 block of Darrow Lane in Waukegan, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Wilson was wanted for selling crack cocaine and a firearm to an undercover detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force on Aug. 24, 2016.

When the Lake County sheriff’s office tried to find Wilson to serve the $500,000 arrest warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon — both felonies — they learned he likely fled to Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

In January, a no-bond parole violation warrant was issued for Wilson by the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, vehicular hijacking and other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Wilson was found by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshals Service and was taken into custody in Wimauma, Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson is held at the Hillsborough County Jail in Florida pending an extradition hearing to return him to Lake County.