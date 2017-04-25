Northside College Prep named top high school in state

Seven Chicago high schools were ranked among the top 10 in Illinois for 2017 by U.S. News & World Report, with Northside College Prep named No. 1 in the state.

Chicago Public Schools also rounded out the top five, with Payton College Prep at No. 2, followed by Jones College Prep, Whitney Young Magnet High School and Lane Technical High School.

Lincoln Park High School was ranked No. 8 and Brooks College Prep No. 10.

“CPS students, teachers, principals and families deserve tremendous credit for their hard work, talent and unwavering commitment to academic success,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.

Stevenson High School in north suburban Lincolnshire came in at No. 6, west suburban Hinsdale Central High School at No. 7 and northwest suburban Prospect High School at No. 9.

The U.S. News rankings are based on math and reading scores on standardized state tests, in addition to graduation rates and students’ overall college-readiness. As a state, Illinois tied for 22nd in the country.