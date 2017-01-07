Northwest Indiana man, 87, goes missing driving to Calumet City

Police are searching for a northwest Indiana man, who was believed to be driving to south suburban Calumet City on Saturday morning, but never arrived.

Gioacchino Rizzo, 87, was last seen about 7:30 a.m. in his hometown of St. John, Indiana, according to an alert from St. John police. He was believed to be traveling to Calumet City, and is now believed to be in danger.

Rizzo is described as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound white man with balding, gray hair, hazel eyes and glasses, police said. He was last seen wearing a yellow golf shirt and driving his 2011 maroon Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 665GBI.

He may be disoriented and require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Lake County authorities at (219) 660-0001, or call 911.