Northwest Indiana officer charged with raping co-worker

A northwest Indiana officer was indicted Thursday on six charges, including two counts of rape.

An investigation into Nicholas Medarno, 34, started in the fall of 2016 when the Lake County Sheriff’s Department asked Indiana State Police to look into allegations from a co-worker of the officer, police said.

A grand jury indicted Medarno, an officer in Crown Point, with two counts of rape; two counts of confinement; one count of attempted rape; and one count of sexual battery, according to police.

He served about 10 and a half years with the sheriff’s department as a patrolman, police said.

Medarno’s attorney is working with prosecutors to have the officer turn himself in, according to police. Once he surrenders, he will be held on $100,000 bond.