Northwest Side burglaries prompt community alert

Police issued a community alert Tuesday about two residential burglaries on the Northwest Side.

In each burglary, someone forcibly entered a home through the front or back door and stole property from inside, according to the alert from Chicago Police.

One burglary happened between 7 and 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Kildare, and the other happened between 1 and 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Kenneth, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.