Norwood Park man charged with passing obscene notes to teen girl

Obscene sticky-notes have Joseph Grigoletti stuck in jail on a half-million dollar bail.

When he was arrested this week on charges of child luring and indecent solicitation, the 30-year-old accountant was free on bond on a misdemeanor obscenity charge he’d racked up in DuPage County earlier this month, after a 15-year-old girl in Hinsdale said Grigoletti slipped her a “Post-it” note with a vulgar offer— and Grigoletti’s phone number— written on it.

In March, Grigoletti had stuck a similarly obscene note on the leg of another 15-year-old girl, as he walked past her on a CTA bus in Jefferson Park, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Nora Gill said.

“We do things a bit differently in Cook County,” Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr. told Grigoletti. “Your bail is set at $500,000.”

Wearing cargo shorts and glasses, the bald-headed Grigoletti winced as Gill read the text of the notes he’d allegedly passed to the teenage girls.

“Dear stranger, you have an amazing body and cute hair,” he allegedly wrote on the note he gave the Hinsdale girl.

“I’m willing to bet you are due for a good hard (expletive).”

Grigoletti added that he would take the girl to a hotel if ever she was in Chicago and also wrote his phone number on the note, Gill said.

His alleged note to the teen he spotted on the bus was shorter, but included his SnapChat user name and cell phone number: “Give me a call or snap if you’re into an older man w/a big (expletive) and will show you a great time.”

Surveillance video from the bus showed Grigoletti sticking the note to the teen’s leg as he walked past her as he got off the bus, Gill said .

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Grigoletti had not posted bond, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.