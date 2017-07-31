Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly on expectations: ‘We know where the bar is’

Coming off a 4-8 season, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly met the media Monday and expressed his disappointment for last season but voiced optimism for the upcoming season.

“I let our team down by not focusing on those very important values of process rather than production,” Kelly said about last season. “We have a lot of work to do. It’s going to be hard. But we’re in a good place.”

He reiterated the team’s commitment and mission to graduate its players and win a national championship. “We know where the bar is,” Kelly said in a news conference.

The Irish are looking to rebuild from a disappointing season. Kelly overhauled his coaching staff bringing in Chip Long as offensive coordinator, Mike Elko as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator Brian Polian and Matt Balis as strength and conditioning coach.

Kelly said last season was a learning experience for him as a coach. “You’re in a different place,” he said. “For me, there was a lot of growth after 26 years. I got a great amount of feedback to put our team in a position to where they are now.”

After some self-evaluation, Kelly said he’s adjusted things: “I think I’ve made some changes, from my perspective, that have strengthened me.”

But don’t look for a kinder, gentler coach. He said the three- or five-second outbursts when talking to a player that television cameras might show don’t reflect him on a daily basis and he’s not looking to change.

“TV does what TV does,” he said. “I am going to be who I am.”

Notre Dame opens the season at home vs. Temple on Sept. 2.