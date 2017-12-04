NW suburban woman dies 2 months after car crashes into her home

A northwest suburban woman died this week after an alleged drunk driver drove through her yard and into her home in February.

Mary Arneson and a male resident, of the 13300 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Huntley, were injured about 11:30 p.m. February 4 when a man driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis drove into the bedroom area of the home, according to Huntley police. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Both residents and the driver were taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, and Arneson was later transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Arneson died April 9 of undisclosed injuries, police said.

The driver, 84-year-old Donald F. Helfer, was charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, according to police. The Huntley man was released on a $15,000 bond and was next expected in court April 26.