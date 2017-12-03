NWS: Up to 6 inches of snow could fall Monday over Chicago area

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting Monday morning, with up to 6 inches of snow expected across the Chicago area.

Snow could begin falling just after midnight Sunday and continue through Monday evening, according to the weather service forecast. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow were expected in the Chicago area and northwestern Indiana. Visibility will be reduced during periods of heavy snowfall and could make for difficult driving conditions.

Lake-effect snow could then develop Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday, adding to snowfall accumulations, the weather service said. Lake-effect snow could continue periodically throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop to about 27 degrees Sunday night, with a high of about 30 degrees expected on Monday, the weather service said. The chance of snow was about 100 percent on Monday, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. A high near 27 degrees was expected Tuesday, with an 80 percent chance of snow.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, followed by a lake-effect snow watch into Tuesday afternoon.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, 44 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 11 were canceled at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

While Chicago braced for its first snowfall in months, larger snowstorms were expected on the East Coast. A blizzard watch was issued for the Boston area, with 12 to 18 inches of snow expected to fall over eastern Massachusetts as well as central and southern Rhode Island, according to the weather service.