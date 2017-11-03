NWS: Up to 6 inches of snow could fall Monday over Chicago

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch starting Monday morning, predicting that up to 6 inches of snow could fall over the Chicago area.

Snow could begin falling just after midnight Sunday and continue through Monday evening, the weather service forecasted. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow were expected across the Chicago area and northwestern Indiana.

Lake effect snow could then develop Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday, adding to snowfall accumulations, the weather service said. Lake effect snow could continue periodically throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop to about 27 degrees Sunday night, with a high in the 30s expected on Monday, the weather service said. The chance of snow was about 90 percent on Monday, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. A high near 29 degrees was expected Tuesday, with a 60 percent chance of snow.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday.