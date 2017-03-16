Oak Lawn man charged with drug, weapons violations

An Oak Lawn man has been charged after a police pursuit on Tuesday led officers to find marijuana and guns in his possession.

About 6:20 p.m., an undercover officer saw 29-year-old Erik J. Bixler commit a traffic violation in the area of 91st Street and Meade Avenue, Oak Lawn police said.

When the officer tried to pull him over, Bixler continued to drive and committed numerous additional traffic violations as he was pursued, police said. Bixler was taken into custody near his home in the 9000 block of South 50th Avenue and was found wanted on an open warrant for a previous DUI offense.

Bixler was additionally found in possession of marijuana, a loaded gun and a box of ammunition, police said. A search of his home’s detached garage and a storage shed at another location resulted in authorities finding more marijuana, equipment used to manufacture marijuana and hundreds of rounds of assault rifle ammunition.

Bixler was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, possession of more than 2,000 grams of marijuana, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, police said. He was additionally charged with several misdemeanor traffic violations.

Bixler was ordered held on $200,000 bail at a court appearance Thursday.