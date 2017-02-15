Oak Park man indicted on child sex trafficking charges

A west suburban man has been indicted on federal charges for the alleged sex trafficking of five teenagers.

A grand jury returned the indictment Feb. 9 against 52-year-old Allen Young of Oak Park, according to the FBI and court documents.

The indictment charges Young with six counts of sex trafficking of a minor older than 14. He is accused of being involved in the trafficking of five victims between June and December of 2014 with the knowledge that the victims were minors and would be caused to engage in commercial sex acts.

Young was arrested by the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI said. He made his first appearance in federal court Monday and remains in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday.