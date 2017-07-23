Oakton Community College Des Plaines campus to reopen Monday

Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus was among the areas affected by flooding. | Oakton Community College

Oakton Community College’s Des Plaines campus will reopen Monday after being closed for more than a week due to Des Plaines River flooding.

The Des Plaines campus at 1600 E. Golf Road will open Monday for classes and all other activities, the college said in a statement Sunday night. The Des Plaines campus had been closed since July 13 because of slowly receding flood waters and road closures.

Golf and Central roads were expected to remain closed to the general public, but people can access the campus using the Circle Drive entrance from Central Road, the college said.

Pace buses that normally serve Oakton were expected to continue detouring around campus, the college said. Students with circumstances that could affect their attendance should contact their instructors.

Students were advised to allow extra travel time before and after class.