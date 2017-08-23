Obama Center seeks more park land; foundation will pay for garage

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, center, and others talk about the future of the Obama Presidential Center. | Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Hours before a public hearing on closing off a main artery in Jackson Park to incorporate the land into the Obama Center, the Obama Foundation on Wednesday put some cash on the table: the Foundation will pay for an underground garage on adjacent city land.

The underground garage would be on a portion of the Midway Plaisance owned by the City of Chicago and topped off as a three to four acre public park land.

The Foundation willingness to pay for the garage – and the timing of the announcement, on the day of a hearing about road closures in the park for the Obama Center – suggests that it is part of a deal – a peace offering – to sell to the people concerned about the closing of Cornell Ave. in Jackson Park for the Obama Center complex.

The foundation said in a statement, “Pending input from the community and approval by the City Council, the City would convey rights for parking to the Obama Foundation.”

The garage would hold up to 450 cars. The site is on the Midway Plaisance bounded by Stony Island between 59th and 60th, near the 59th street Metra Station.

The garage would be across the street from the Obama Center complex – which now includes a museum, womens and community garden, a forum, office space, library, wooded walk, sledding hill and proposed athletic center.

The Chicago Department of Transportation hearing starts at 4 p.m. today at the South Shore Cultural Center.

Developing…

Below, the announcement from the Obama Foundation…

Obama Foundation Announces Proposal for Combined Park & Parking Facility for

Obama Presidential Center

Proposed Location Would Revive Underutilized Park Space at the Midway, Offer Closer Proximity to Metra, and Activate the Community Streetscape

Chicago, IL – Today, the Obama Foundation announced its proposal for a combined park and parking facility on an underutilized section of the Midway Plaisance across from the future site of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC). The OPC will be located in historic Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago, a community the Obamas call home. President and Mrs. Obama chose to bring the OPC to the South Side, in part, to give back to the community that has given them so much. The Center will strengthen the economic climate in the community by bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the South Side every year, creating new jobs on the South Side and revitalizing Jackson Park. The proposed park and parking facility will support those goals by stimulating the streets around the OPC with increased pedestrian activity.

The OPC and the parking facility are designed to unlock the full potential of Jackson Park as a recreational destination for the community and visitors alike. The facility will be covered and surrounded by a new 3-4 acre park that will be open to the public and provide views of Jackson Park and its lagoons, and numerous new recreational opportunities, such as a picnic area, a children’s play area and more. The existing Cheney-Goode Memorial will be retained as part of the proposed redevelopment of this parkland. The proposal includes off-street bus drop-off and pick-up, bicycle parking, and a close connection to Metra.

“The Foundation evaluates each proposal for the design of the OPC through the lens of supporting our surrounding community. Building a parking facility on the Midway continues the Obama Foundation’s goal of revitalizing Jackson Park and spurring economic activity across the South Side,” explained David Simas, Chief Executive Officer at the Obama Foundation. “With this proposal, we are increasing foot traffic within the community, not just in Jackson Park, and creating new park space for families to gather and play.”

The parking facility is expected to hold 400-450 vehicles. The parking facility will be paid for by the Obama Foundation.

The Midway Plaisance is owned by the City of Chicago. Pending input from the community and approval by the City Council, the City would convey rights for parking to the Obama Foundation.

In May, President and Mrs. Obama announced their initial design concept for the OPC. In June, July and August, the Obama Foundation has participated in dozens of one-on-one meetings, small group meetings with the community, and public meetings with the City of Chicago, Chicago Park District, Chicago Department of Transportation, and Alderman Leslie Hairston. The Foundation also issued an online survey to receive feedback on its design concepts. Today’s combined park and parking facility proposal includes input from those feedback sessions.

The proposed site plan of the combined park and parking facility can be viewed HERE.