THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 11, 2017

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017

In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

In the afternoon, the President will attend meetings at the White House.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Print: Daily Beast

Radio: SRN

EST

9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:30AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

Briefing Schedule

12:30PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

