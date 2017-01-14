Obama guidance, press schedule Jan. 14-15, 2017. Last week ahead

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 13, 2017

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2017 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017

On Saturday and Sunday, the President has no public events scheduled.

Saturday’s In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Print: Daily Mail

Radio: Talk Media News

Sunday’s In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Print: Dallas Morning News

Radio: VOA

Saturday, January 14, 2017

EST

10:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

Sunday, January 15, 2017

EST

10:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

Schedule for the Week of January 16, 2017

On Monday, the President will welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory. Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Tuesday, the President will attend meetings at the White House.

On Wednesday, the President will hold his final press conference.

On Thursday, the President will attend meetings at the White House.

On Friday morning, the President and First Lady will welcome President-elect Trump and Melania Trump to the White House for tea. The President and First lady will then attend the Inauguration of President-elect Trump at the U.S. Capitol. They will then proceed to Joint Base Andrews via helicopter where the President will deliver remarks to a group of staff gathered there to bid farewell, before departing JBA on their last flight aboard the presidential aircraft.

