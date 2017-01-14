Below, from the White House…
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 13, 2017
WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2017 AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017
On Saturday and Sunday, the President has no public events scheduled.
Saturday’s In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: ABC
Print: Daily Mail
Radio: Talk Media News
Sunday’s In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: CBS
Print: Dallas Morning News
Radio: VOA
Saturday, January 14, 2017
EST
10:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
Sunday, January 15, 2017
EST
10:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
Schedule for the Week of January 16, 2017
On Monday, the President will welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House to honor the team and their 2016 World Series victory. Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a service project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Tuesday, the President will attend meetings at the White House.
On Wednesday, the President will hold his final press conference.
On Thursday, the President will attend meetings at the White House.
On Friday morning, the President and First Lady will welcome President-elect Trump and Melania Trump to the White House for tea. The President and First lady will then attend the Inauguration of President-elect Trump at the U.S. Capitol. They will then proceed to Joint Base Andrews via helicopter where the President will deliver remarks to a group of staff gathered there to bid farewell, before departing JBA on their last flight aboard the presidential aircraft.
###