Below, from the White House…
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 16, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017
In the morning and afternoon, the President will attend meetings at the White House.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Print: The Guardian
Radio: ABC
EST
9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
Briefing Schedule
12:00PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest
###