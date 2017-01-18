Below, from the White House…..
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 17, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2017
In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.
In the afternoon, the President will hold his final press conference. This press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room is open press.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Print: Hearst Newspapers
Radio: AP
EST
9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:00AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press
2:15PM THE PRESIDENT holds his final press conference
Brady Press Briefing Room
Open Press
