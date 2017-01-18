THE WHITE HOUSE

January 17, 2017

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2017

In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

In the afternoon, the President will hold his final press conference. This press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room is open press.

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Print: Hearst Newspapers

Radio: AP

9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:00AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

2:15PM THE PRESIDENT holds his final press conference

Brady Press Briefing Room

Open Press

