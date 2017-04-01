Below, from the White House….
January 3, 2017
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2017
In the morning, the President will visit a meeting of the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses at the U.S. Capitol. The President will discuss the progress made thanks to the Affordable Care Act, as well as the dangers posed by Congressional Republicans’ stated strategy to repeal the law before proposing any replacement. This meeting will be closed press.
Later in the morning, the President and the Vice President will hold a meeting with Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Cabinet Room. There will be a pool spray at the top of this meeting in the Cabinet Room.
In the afternoon, the President and the Vice President will travel to Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall to participate in the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony. The ceremony and the President’s remarks will be pooled for television and open to pre-credentialed stills and correspondents.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Print: Boston Globe
Radio: ABC
EST
8:00AM In-Town Pool Call Time
9:35AM THE PRESIDENT attends a meeting of the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses
U.S. Capitol
Closed Press (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 9:00AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)
11:05AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends
Cabinet Room
Pool Spray at the Top (Gather Time 10:55AM – Brady Press Briefing Room)
2:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends
Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
Pooled for Television; Open to Pre-Credentialed Stills and Correspondents
(In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 1:40PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)
