Obama guidance, press schedule Jan. 4, 2017. Saving Obamacare

Below, from the White House….

UPDATED:

Briefing Schedule

12:30PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 3, 2017

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2017

In the morning, the President will visit a meeting of the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses at the U.S. Capitol. The President will discuss the progress made thanks to the Affordable Care Act, as well as the dangers posed by Congressional Republicans’ stated strategy to repeal the law before proposing any replacement. This meeting will be closed press.

Later in the morning, the President and the Vice President will hold a meeting with Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Cabinet Room. There will be a pool spray at the top of this meeting in the Cabinet Room.

In the afternoon, the President and the Vice President will travel to Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall to participate in the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony. The ceremony and the President’s remarks will be pooled for television and open to pre-credentialed stills and correspondents.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Print: Boston Globe

Radio: ABC

EST

8:00AM In-Town Pool Call Time

9:35AM THE PRESIDENT attends a meeting of the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses

U.S. Capitol

Closed Press (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 9:00AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

11:05AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends

Cabinet Room

Pool Spray at the Top (Gather Time 10:55AM – Brady Press Briefing Room)

2:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends

Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

Pooled for Television; Open to Pre-Credentialed Stills and Correspondents

(In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 1:40PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

Briefing Schedule

1:00PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

###