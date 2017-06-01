Below, from the White House…
January 5, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2017
In the morning, the President and the Vice President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.
Later in the morning, the President will participate in an interview with Vox’s Ezra Klein and Sarah Kliff to discuss the Affordable Care Act. This interview at the Blair House will be covered by the in-town travel pool and livestreamed at www.whitehouse.gov/live.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Print: Yahoo
Radio: ABC
EST
9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:00AM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press
11:10AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an interview with Vox’s Ezra Klein and Sarah Kliff
Blair House
Pooled Press (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 10:40AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)
Briefing Schedule
12:45PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest
