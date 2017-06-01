THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 5, 2017

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2017

In the morning, the President and the Vice President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

Later in the morning, the President will participate in an interview with Vox’s Ezra Klein and Sarah Kliff to discuss the Affordable Care Act. This interview at the Blair House will be covered by the in-town travel pool and livestreamed at www.whitehouse.gov/live.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Print: Yahoo

Radio: ABC

EST

9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:00AM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

11:10AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an interview with Vox’s Ezra Klein and Sarah Kliff

Blair House

Pooled Press (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 10:40AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

Briefing Schedule

12:45PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

###