Obama hosts dinner in Chicago for Obama Center

Former President Barack Obama hosts a dinner in Chicago on Sunday for his Obama Presidential Center. | Sun-Times file photo

Former President Barack Obama, in Chicago on Sunday, is hosting a dinner for his Obama Presidential Center after meeting with at-risk young men and former Education Sec. Arne Duncan in the Rosalind/Pullman community.

Obama returned to his adopted home town a day before his first post-presidential public appearance on Monday at the University of Chicago.

This week kicks off Obama taking on a higher profile since he left office on Jan. 20.

The dinner is part of Obama’s ongoing efforts to nurture relationships potentially useful in what will be a massive fundraising effort to build and endow the center — a library, museum and event complex in Jackson Park.

Among those expected to attend the dinner is former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker and her husband, Bryan Traubert.

Duncan is now a managing partner at the nonprofit Emerson Collective. Duncan is working on projects to help reduce violence in Chicago by training and finding jobs for at-risk young men.

Obama visited one of Duncan’s job projects, the Chicago CRED Program on the far South Side on Sunday. Neither the dinner nor the Rosalind/Pullman visit were announced in advance.

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said at the meeting, “Obama listened to the young men’s stories and shared some of the challenges that he faced growing up. He expressed that he was optimistic about their potential to positively contribute to their communities and support their families because of the services provided in the program. The young men reflected on how the program is already having a real impact on their lives. T

“The President also asked the young men to share advice on how they think gang and gun violence can be reduced in Chicago. Several young men shared that they aspired to help reduce gang violence in their communities.

“The President and Mrs. Obama look forward to working with similar organizations through the Obama Foundation and the My Brother’s Keeper initiative that are already committed to bringing much needed expansion of opportunities in Chicago neighborhoods.”

Obama returns to Chicago as Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s former chief of staff, grapples with crime. President Donald Trump has been taunting Chicago for its inability to stop violent crime. At the same time, the Trump administration is taking steps to cut crime-fighting grants to Chicago because it is a sanctuary city.

On Monday, Obama will discuss civic engagement and community organizing at 11 a.m. at the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

He will be joined in the “conversation” by six younger activists, including a student at Kenwood Academy High School. The others are Chicago-area college students or relatively recent graduates.

Obama’s first post-presidential trip to Chicago was on Feb. 15 for meetings connected to his foundation, headquartered in Hyde Park. The foundation has a board meeting this week.

Obama’s Chicago talk will be followed by other high-profile events in the coming weeks in the United States, Milan and Berlin as he finally resurfaces in the public arena.