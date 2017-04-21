Obama in Chicago on Monday for first post presidential appearence

Former President Barack Obama makes his first post-presidential public appearance on Monday, heading to the University of Chicago to discuss civic engagement and community organizing, his spokesman said.

Obama’s talk at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E 60th St., at 11 a.m. Chicago time will be a “conversation” with six youths from Chicago area universities and a Kenwood Academy high school student, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis told the Chicago Sun-Times.

This event is part of Obama’s commitment to “engage the next generation of leaders,” Lewis said.

Tickets for the event have already been distributed to students at Chicago area schools including the U. of Chicago; Loyola University; Chicago State and Northwestern University.

Obama will arrive in Chicago on Sunday and he may do other things while in the city for the second time since leaving the White House on Jan. 20.

Obama’s Monday appearance at the U. of Chicago is not sponsored by his Obama Foundation. The Logan Center is a few blocks from Jackson Park, the future home of the Obama Presidential Center, a museum, library and event complex.