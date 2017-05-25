Obama, Merkel condemn Manchester attack in video

Former President Barack Obama has appeared in a video alongside German Chancellor Merkel and the Archbishop of Canterbury condemning the deadly attack on a concert in Manchester.

Obama is in Berlin for a religious conference. He said in the video, posted Thursday by Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert, that “I’m heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that’s occurred in Manchester.”

He said that, “To all the families who have been affected, to those who lost loved ones: it’s unimaginable to think about the cruelty, the violence the city of Manchester has suffered.”

Merkel said that the thoughts of all Germans are “with you in Manchester after you had to go through this horrible incident.”

She said that “we are mourning with you, but we also stand with you.”

Through faith, love, and resolve the character of the people of Manchester has shown itself. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. https://t.co/rZyZaQVWT2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2017