Obama, Michelle ink book deal with Penguin Random House

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Former president Barack Obama and Michelle have signed with Penguin Random House to publish their books, the publishing house announced on Tuesday.

Obama is the author of two best-sellers and any book deal will likely be worth millions of dollars, especially since it is bundled with a book from Mrs. Obama.

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement, “We are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”

Some of the money the former First Couple earn from their book will go to their Obama Foundation, which is overseeing the fundraising for the construction and endowment of their Obama Center in Chicago.

Other portions of the money they are paid for their books will go to other, un-named charities.

“Consistent with their past practice, the Obamas also plan to donate a significant portion of their author proceeds to charity, including the Obama Foundation,” Penguin Random House said in a release.

The publishers acquired world publication rights “for two books, to be written by President and Mrs. Obama respectively. Terms of the agreement, in which the authors were represented by Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell of Williams & Connolly, were not disclosed,” Penguin Random House said.

Obama has used Barnett, a Waukegan native, to negotiate prior book deals.

No release date for the books was announced

“In support of the mission of The Obama Foundation and Penguin Random House’s own commitment to social responsibility, the company will donate one million books in the Obama family’s name to First Book, a longstanding Penguin Random House non-profit partner and the Washington, DC-based partner for the 2016 White House digital education initiative, Open eBooks.