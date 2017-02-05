Obama offers support after Kimmel’s late night plea on healthcare

Former President Barack Obama hadn't tweeted since March 23 but spoke out after Jimmy KImmel's comments on health care Monday night. | Sun-Times file photo

Tweeting for the first time in more than a month, former President Barack Obama offered support to Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday, the morning after the late night talk show host made an impassioned plea for greater access to health care.

Kimmel disclosed Monday that his newborn son was born with a heart condition that required immediate surgery. At the start of his show, he skipped the usual jokes and discussed the ordeal in a teary monologue.

Tuesday afternoon, Obama tweeted: “Well said, Jimmy. That’s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!”

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

About three hours after William’s birth, Kimmel told his audience, a nurse at Cedar Sinai hospital detected a heart murmur. The surgery took place Sunday at Children’s Hospital during what Kimmel called “the longest three hours of my life,” and the baby now is home with his family.

The host also used the moment to make a political statement, thanking Congress for rejecting the Trump Administration’s request for a cut in funding to the National Institutes of Health. The cut, Kimmel said, “would have a major impact on lot of great places, including Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. Which is so unbelievably sad to me.”

“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. … Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?” he said.