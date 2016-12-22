Obama to give final speech of presidency in Chicago next month

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is planning to deliver the final speech of his presidency at McCormick Place in Chicago the week of Jan. 9.

Obama’s homecoming, first reported by Politico Illinois and confirmed by the Chicago Sun-Times, comes days before he leaves office after eight years on Jan. 20.

While Obama will remain living in Washington in the short term, his Obama Center museum and library will be located in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side.

Obama celebrated his second-term election in 2012 at McCormick Place with a big rally with supporters.

Obama, who started his political career as a state senator, made a sentimental return to Springfield last February to address the Illinois General Assembly nine years to the day from when he announced his presidential bid outside the Old State Capitol.