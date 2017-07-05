Obama urging GOP lawmakers to have ‘courage’ to save Obamacare

WASHINGTON – In his first major post-presidential public speech, former President Barack Obama on Sunday urged congressional Republicans to have the “courage” to defy their leaders and resist dismantling his signature health care bill.

Obama was at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston following the House Republicans on Thursday repealing key elements of Obamacare, his signature domestic policy legacy achievement. Senate Republicans are writing their own version to overhaul Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The speech will be Obama’s most direct challenge to the Trump presidency to date and serve as a rallying cry for Democrats who have been eager for Obama to take on a more activist role when it comes to challenging Trump and congressional Republicans who control the House and Senate.

He was at the JFK center to receive the annual John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, named after Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize winning book about members of Congress who demonstrated “Profiles in Courage” to do what was right. Former Vice President Joe Biden

Obama’s former Ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, presented the award. Caroline Kennedy’s endorsement of Obama during his highly contested 2008 primary against Hillary Clinton, anointing him as the inheritor of the Kennedy flame which helped him clinch the Democratic nomination.

The Sunday ceremonies were part of events marking the centennial of JFK’s birth on May 29, 1917. Caroline Kennedy is the president of the JFK library foundation.

With this speech, Obama showed that he is not going to be a quiet bystander as President Donald Trump takes steps to erase Obama’s gains when it comes to climate, inequality – and health insurance coverage.

“Courage, President Kennedy knew, requires something more than the absence of fear. Any fool can be fearless. Courage – true courage – derives from the sense that who we are and what we believe demands we summon something deep and difficult inside us not only for ourselves, but for the enduring benefit of another,” Obama was planning to say.

After Obama pushed through his Affordable Care Act in 2010 only on the strength of Democratic votes, Democrats suffered massive mid-term defeats as the anti-Obama Tea Party movement became a political power.

On Thursday, House GOP leaders passed on the narrowest of margins a measure to recast how Americans get health insurance coverage – with only GOP votes.

Obama cited the defeat of Democrats who lost their seats after voting for Obamacare.

“They did the hard thing. It was a profile in courage. Because of that vote, 20 million people got health insurance who didn’t have it before.

“And most of them did lose their seats. But they were true to what President Kennedy defined in his book as a Congressional profile in courage – the desire to maintain a reputation for integrity that’s stronger than a desire to maintain office; a conscience, personal standard of ethics, integrity and morality that’s stronger than the pressures of public disapproval; a faith that the right course would ultimately be vindicated over a fear of public reprisal.”

Republicans in Congress tried scores of times to repeal Obamacare when Obama was in office but could not since he would simply wield his veto pen.

With Trump eager to sign an Obamacare repeal and replace bill, “As everyone here now knows, this great debate continues,” Obama was to say.

“And it is my fervent hope, and the fervent hope of millions, that regardless of party, such courage is still possible. That today’s Members of Congress are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it bucks party dogmas.

“I hope that current Members of Congress recognize it takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential – but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm. I hope they understand that courage means not simply doing what’s politically expedient, but doing what, deep in our hearts, we know is right.”

Obama was in Chicago twice in recent weeks for public appearances; one talking to students at the University of Chicago and the other last Wednesday, when he unveiled at the South Shore Cultural Center a model of his Obama Center – his museum, library and event campus to be built in Jackson Park.