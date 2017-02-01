Obama’s farewell speech Jan. 10 at Chicago’s McCormick Place

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama will return to Chicago for the last time as president a week from Tuesday to deliver his farewell address at McCormick Place. In his speech, he will look ahead to “where we all go from here,” a White House official said.

Booking Obama’s evening presidential farewell at McCormick Place — where he celebrated his 2012 re-election with a massive rally — suggests planning is in the works for a giant send-off days before he leaves office at noon Jan. 20.

In the past days, invitations to attend the speech have been sent to large numbers of people who have been associated with Obama’s political career, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

On the same night, Obama will also host a reunion of “Obama Alumni” staffers and volunteers from across the nation who have worked in his Illinois U.S. Senate office, White House or related political operations, including his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, according to a copy of an invitation obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times earlier reported that Obama’s farewell would be in his adopted hometown next week.

In an email Obama is sending Monday morning, he writes, “In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.

“On Tuesday, January 10, I’ll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can’t be there in person.

“I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.

“Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

“So I hope you’ll join me one last time.

“Because, for me, it’s always been about you.”

The Obama family is staying in Washington until Sasha, 15, a sophomore at the private Sidwell Friends school here, graduates from high school.

Obama and first lady Michelle will remain closely connected to Chicago through his Obama Center, a library, museum, meeting space and foundation headquarters to be located in Jackson Park.

Obama’s team has been saying that the president plans to “run through the tape” up to Jan. 20.

Obama is expected to head to the Capitol on Wednesday to strategize with House and Senate Democrats about ways to save Obamacare, which President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal.

The weekly address Obama released on Saturday suggests that the president will not relinquish the public stage.

“It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. And as I prepare to take on the even more important role of citizen, know that I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding — that all of us are created equal, and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams,” he said.

The Obama family will return to the White House on Monday morning after spending the holidays in Hawaii.